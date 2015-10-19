CORRECTED-Oprah Winfrey to buy 10 pct stake in Weight Watchers, join board

(Corrects headline and paragraph 2 to say Winfrey will join company's board, not that she already joined)

Oct 19 Actress and media magnate Oprah Winfrey will buy a 10 percent stake in Weight Watchers International Inc , the weight management company said on Monday.

Winfrey, who will also join the company's board, will have options to acquire an additional 5 percent stake.