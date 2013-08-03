RPT-Weinstein in early talks with Miramax over possible deal -WSJ

Aug 3 The Weinstein Co has held preliminary
talks with Miramax Co about a possible deal that could create
one of the most powerful independent film players, the Wall
Street Journal reported on Saturday.
A deal would reunite Weinstein brothers - Harvey and Bob -
with Miramax, a company they founded and later sold to Walt
Disney Co, which owned Miramax Films until 2010.
Quoting an unnamed source, the paper said talks began
several weeks ago with a meeting between Weinstein Co Chief
Executive Harvey Weinstein and Miramax Chairman Tom Barrack.
Barrack confirmed the meeting in an email to the paper, but
declined to confirm a potential merger. News of the merger talks
was first reported by Variety.
The Weinstein brothers left Miramax in 2005 after a
contentious relationship with Disney and that year founded the
Weinstein Company, best known for its low-budget, critically
acclaimed movies, such as Oscar-winner "The King's Speech" in
2010.
Disney sold Miramax to Filmyard Holdings LLC, which is
backed by Barrack's private-equity firm, Colony Capital LLC, and
the Qatari Investment Authority.