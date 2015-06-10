UPDATE 1-Weir expects full-year results to be weighted toward H2

(Adds details, analyst quote, share movement)
June 10 Weir Group Plc said it expects
its full-year results to be more weighted towards the second
half, as a drop in orders at its oil and gas division and weak
trading at upstream businesses hurt second-quarter performance.
Weir shares fell as much as 5.7 percent in early morning
trading on the London Stock Exchange.
The Scottish company, which makes valves and pumps for the
energy and mining industries, has been hit by a slowdown in
North American oilfield activity as crude oil prices remain
depressed and explorers and producers slash capital spending.
The company said its oil and gas order input was 34 percent
lower in the first five months of 2015 than in the prior year
period.
Weir, whose North American operations accounted for about a
third of its 2014 revenue, said it had temporarily suspended
operations for a week at its Fort Worth, Texas facility to cut
costs.
"The overall tone of the update suggests a possibly tougher
Q2 than management had thought... Some improvement is expected
in H2, but the statement will likely create some small downside
risk to consensus EPS," UBS analysts wrote in a note.
Weir Group told Reuters in April that it planned to cut
another 125 jobs, mostly in its North American oil and gas
business. The company first began taking cost-saving measures in
November.
Shares in the company were down 3.07 percent at 1862 pence
at 0807 GMT.
