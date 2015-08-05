UPDATE 1-Medicaid plans help WellCare beat profit estimates

(Adds details)

Aug 5 WellCare Health Plans Inc reported a better-than-expected quarterly net profit and raised its forecast for full-year adjusted earnings, as the health insurer added more Medicaid members and managed its costs better.

The company now expects full-year adjusted earnings of $3.30 to $3.45 per share, up from its previous range of $3.15-$3.40.

Memberships in WellCare's Medicaid plans, which offer government-sponsored insurance to low-income families, rose 10.8 percent to 2.4 million. The surge was mainly due to membership growth in Florida, Illinois and Kentucky.

Insurers are benefiting from the expansion of Medicaid, which extends insurance coverage to more Americans under the Affordable Care Act, better known as Obamacare.

In the Medicaid business, WellCare's medical benefits ratio, the share of premium it spends on claims, improved to 88.8 percent in the second quarter from 93.5 percent a year earlier.

Investors are keeping a close watch on insurers for any signs of a rise in medical costs.

Larger rivals like Anthem Inc, Aetna Inc and Cigna Corp have reported better-than-expected second quarter profits with controlled medical costs.

WellCare reported a net income of $51.7 million, or $1.17 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, compared with a loss of $7.5 million, or 17 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.34 per share, well above average analyst estimate of 96 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose to $3.48 billion from $3.15 billion, beating analyst expectations of $3.45 billion. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)