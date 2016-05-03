WellCare Health's Q1 profit more than doubles

RPT-UPDATE 3-Toshiba mulls chips business stake sale to Western Digital - source
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
May 3 U.S. health insurer WellCare Health Plans Inc's first-quarter profit more than doubled, helped by a rise in enrollments in its Medicaid plans for low-income families.
The company's net income rose to $37.1 million, or 83 cents per share, in the three months ended March 31, from $17.5 million, or 39 cents per share, a year earlier.
WellCare, which focuses on government-backed health plans, said revenue rose to $3.54 billion from $3.47 billion. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
TOKYO, Jan 18 Japanese stocks rose on Wednesday after recovering from five-week lows as the yen weakened against the dollar and helped restore investor sentiment.
HONG KONG, Jan 18 Asian stock markets stabilized near three-month highs on Wednesday, helped by Hong Kong and Chinese shares, as investors judged U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's concerns over a stronger dollar to be beneficial to some of the regional bourses.