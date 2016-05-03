WellCare Health's Q1 profit more than doubles

May 3 U.S. health insurer WellCare Health Plans Inc's first-quarter profit more than doubled, helped by a rise in enrollments in its Medicaid plans for low-income families.

The company's net income rose to $37.1 million, or 83 cents per share, in the three months ended March 31, from $17.5 million, or 39 cents per share, a year earlier.

WellCare, which focuses on government-backed health plans, said revenue rose to $3.54 billion from $3.47 billion. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)