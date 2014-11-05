UPDATE 1-WellCare Health profit beats estimate as membership rises 43 pct

(Adds background, details)

Nov 5 U.S. health insurer WellCare Health Plans Inc reported a better-than-expected adjusted profit for the third quarter, driven by a 43 percent increase in membership under Obamacare.

Members under the Medicaid health plans rose 28 percent to 2.3 million as Florida, Kentucky and Georgia added more to the federal health insurance program for lower-income people.

The expansion of Medicaid also helped other insurers such as UnitedHealth Group Inc, Centene Corp and Cigna Corp.

Obamacare is estimated to have brought in more than 10 million people under insurance coverage through the creation of health exchanges and the expansion of Medicaid.

Under the Medicaid expansion program, states are provided with additional funding to cover adults aged 19-65 who earn up to 138 percent of the poverty level.

WellCare's net profit fell to $19.3 million, or 44 cents per share, from $64 million, or $1.45 per share, from a year earlier due to a delay in reimbursement of a new tax.

Excluding items, net profit was 77 cents per share, compared with average analyst estimate of 69 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Premium revenue rose 35 percent to $3.3 billion, beating estimate of $3.28 billion.

WellCare's medical benefit expenses rose 40 percent to $3 billion primarily due to the growth in Medicaid programs in Florida and Kentucky as well as membership gain through a recent acquisition in New Jersey. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)