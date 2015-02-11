Severe flu season sends WellCare Health profit down 82 pct

Feb 11 Health insurer WellCare Health Plans Inc reported a 82 percent fall in quarterly profit, due to expenses related to severe flu season in the United States.

The company's net income fell to $7.7 million, or 18 cents per share, in the fourth quarter, from $42.9 million, or 97 cents per share, a year earlier.

WellCare said it incurred about $15.1 million, or 22 cents per share of influenza costs in the fourth quarter, more than the average costs over the quarter in the prior two years.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in December for the first time that deaths from flu and pneumonia reached an epidemic level, comprising 6.8 percent of all deaths in the country.

(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)