Health insurer WellCare's quarterly profit jumps 78 pct

BRIEF-Servicenow prices $750 million of 0% convertible senior notes due 2022
May 3 U.S. health insurer WellCare Health Plans Inc reported a 78 percent surge in quarterly profit, driven by higher enrolments in its Medicaid plans for low-income families.
The company's net income jumped to $67.3 million, or $1.50 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $37.8 million, or 85 cents per share, a year earlier.
WellCare, which focuses on government-backed health plans, said revenue rose to $3.92 billion from $3.45 billion. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Brightpath's successful operations and newly opened centres drive 57.3% growth in quarterly revenue and 133% increase in funds from operations
TOKYO, May 24 Asian shares edged lower in early trade on Wednesday, while the Australian dollar and the offshore Chinese yuan slipped after Moody's cut its sovereign credit rating on China.