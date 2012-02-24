UPDATE 1-WellCare says whistleblower withdraws objection to settlement

BRIEF-ICC enters into MOU and presale agreement with Emblem Corp
* ICC enters into MOU and presale agreement with Emblem Corp. Setting in motion a framework for the importation of CBD into Canada
* Whistleblower agrees to sign settlement agreement
* Shares rise 4 pct
Feb 24 WellCare Health Plans Inc said a whistleblower withdrew his objection to a proposed $137.5 million settlement in a health care fraud case, paving the way for a deal to end a federal investigation.
In 2010, WellCare agreed to pay $137.5 million to the U.S. Department of Justice and other federal agencies to settle lawsuits accusing the health insurer of overcharging for its Medicaid and Medicare programs.
However, the settlement could not be executed as it was opposed by the whistleblower, which led to a hearing by a U.S. federal court to determine the fairness of the settlement.
In a regulatory filing, WellCare said the whistleblower expects to sign the settlement agreement in a move to dismiss his claims against the company after the Civil Division has given final approval to a pending share award agreement.
Shares of the company were up 4 percent at $69.90 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.
MEXICO CITY, Feb 27 Mexico's Fomento Economico Mexicano (Femsa) on Monday reported a 23 percent rise in fourth-quarter profit compared to the same period a year earlier.
NEW YORK, Feb 27 Post-trade provider Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, or DTCC, has successfully completed testing of blockchain-based technology for the clearing and settlement of repurchase, or repo, agreement transactions, and will decide by June whether to deploy the new system.