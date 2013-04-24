版本:
BRIEF-WellPoint CEO says evaluating its investment in private Medicare

April 24 WellPoint Inc : * CEO Joseph Swedish says evaluating its investment in private medicare advantage given government reimbursement outlook * CEO says higher 2013 outlook continues to include $50 million hit from

sequestration * Says has completed development design for insurance plans it will offer on

health exchanges * Says will commit to specific exchange markets after it has better view on

rates in each state it considering
