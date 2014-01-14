版本:
2014年 1月 15日

BRIEF-WellPoint CEO Swedish says expects enrollment bump again in late March

Jan 14 WellPoint Inc : * CEO Swedish says sees shift of healthcare costs to consumers accelerating in

2014 * CEO says watching for shift among large employers to a defined contribution

model for healthcare * CEO says public exchanges, medicaid expansion will accelerate growth in years

ahead * CEO says some back end technology problems of federal website for health

insurance persist, front end has improved * CEO says expects public exchanges enrollment bump in late March similar to

december's
