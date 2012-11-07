WellPoint CEO search may stretch into first quarter

Nov 7 Health insurer WellPoint Inc said on Wednesday its search for a new chief executive could stretch into the first quarter of 2013.

Speaking on a conference call with investors, interim CEO John Cannon said it would be "inappropriate" to comment in detail on the search process. He said there are many different combinations of skills that might be attractive in a CEO.

WellPoint is seeking a new CEO following the abrupt departure of Angela Braly in August.