2012年 8月 29日

Wellpoint CEO Braly steps down, Cannon named interim CEO

| NEW YORK

NEW YORK Aug 28 WellPoint Inc Chief Executive Angela Braly has stepped down, the health insurer said on Tuesday, saying the time was right for a leadership change.

John Cannon, the company's Executive Vice President, General Counsel, Corporate Secretary and Chief Public Affairs Officer, will serve as interim President and CEO, WellPoint said. Lead director Jackie Ward was named non-executive Chair.

