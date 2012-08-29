UPDATE 4-WellPoint CEO Braly steps down, Cannon named interim CEO

* Board looking at internal and external candidates
* Departure follows investor disappointment over performance
* Shares rise 4 percent after-hours
By Nick Zieminski
NEW YORK, Aug 28 WellPoint Inc Chief
Executive Angela Braly abruptly stepped down from her post on
Tuesday following growing investor dissatisfaction with the
health insurer's financial performance.
WellPoint, the No. 2 U.S. health insurer, said it will look
at both internal and external candidates for a replacement.
Shares in the company rose more than 4 percent in after-hours
trading.
John Cannon, the company's executive vice president, general
counsel, corporate secretary and chief public affairs officer,
will serve as interim president and CEO, WellPoint said. Lead
director Jackie Ward was named non-executive chair.
"We thought the board would provide Ms. Braly with some more
time to right this ship but view the executive change as a step
in the right direction," BMO Capital Markets analyst Dave Shove
said in a note to clients.
WellPoint still has an uphill battle ahead, with fierce
competition among health plans in states like California and
Virginia that may not be resolved by year's end, Shove said.
"Regardless of who is at the helm, we need to see a quarter
of clean operations before we get constructive," he said. "We
believe a change at the top is positive, but new leadership will
not grow earnings on its own."
As CEO since 2007, Braly has shepherded WellPoint as the
U.S. healthcare system faces one of the biggest transitions in
its history, including a new law that will extend coverage to
more than 30 million uninsured Americans and the expansion of
private management of government-run health plans Medicare and
Medicaid.
More recently, Braly helped orchestrate the company's
planned purchase of Amerigroup Corp for $4.46 billion, a
deal that will nearly double its Medicaid business, managing the
U.S. government's health plan for the poor.
But the company has also made missteps in its expansion,
including a proposed rate increase in California that made
headlines in early 2010 at the height of a Congressional fight
over the healthcare overhaul. Surprising losses from its
Medicare plans in northern California weighed on financial
results last year.
In its most recent quarterly report, the company cut its
full-year profit forecast, saying it was trying to maintain its
pricing levels even with greater competitive pressure from rival
health plans. Since then, it has been meeting
with investors to lay out its strategy for improving performance
and the board recently issued a statement in support of the
direction taken by management.
"Our Board continues to believe that time will prove the
wisdom of potentially transformative actions taken under
Angela's leadership," Ward said in a statement. "But now is the
right time for a leadership change."
Cannon will help oversee the integration of Amerigroup,
whose shareholders have sued over accusations that its advisers
at Goldman Sachs Group Inc had a "hopelessly conflicted"
role in the company's sale. Goldman, according to the lawsuit,
pushed Amerigroup toward a quick deal with WellPoint over a more
lucrative merger with another unnamed company.