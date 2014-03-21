WellPoint CFO sees 3 million customers from exchanges by 2018

March 21 WellPoint Inc. Chief Financial Officer Wayne DeVeydt said on Friday that based on the most recent government estimates, the health insurer could add 3 million members through the public insurance exchanges by 2018.

DeVeydt, speaking during a conference with investors, said that the insurer could add 1.5 million new members through the expansion of Medicaid for the poor, based on the numbers released in February by the Congressional Budget Office.

The exchange growth represents $16 billion in revenue while the growth in Medicaid health coverage for the poor would add $6 billion, he said. (Reporting by Caroline Humer, Editing by Franklin Paul)