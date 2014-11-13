WellPoint email glitch puts colonoscopy test in the subject line

NEW YORK/SAN FRANCISCO Nov 12 Some WellPoint Inc
customers got a surprise in their inbox this week:
emails meant to remind them to get a specific preventative
screening such as a colonoscopy or mammogram mistakenly included
personal and health information in the subject line.
WellPoint declined to say how many customers received the
emails or the cause of the technology issue.
An Anthem BlueCross customer in California sent the email
she received to Reuters.
Subject: " - Don't miss out - call your doctor today;
PlanState: CA; Segment: SMALL GROUP; Age: Female Young;
Language: EN; CervCancer3yr: N; CervCancer5yr: N; Mammogram: N;
Colonoscopy: N"
The content of the email went on to include a WellPoint
reminder to make appointments for medical checkups, a flu shot
and other preventative care services.
WellPoint has about 15 million customers who received
benefits in the small group segment across the country out of
its 37 million total customers, which includes national
accounts, individuals and government paid plans.
Insurers are required by law to protect sensitive medical
data and when information for more than 500 people is stolen or
accidentally released, companies must disclose the breach and
may be fined.
WellPoint spokeswoman Kristin Binns said that she did not
believe the emails constituted a breach of the Health Insurance
Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA). She said they are
working with the vendor, who she declined to name, who sent the
emails on WellPoint's behalf to resolve the issue.
"Preliminarily, we do not believe this is a privacy rule
violation," Binns said in a statement. "It is important to note
that neither the email nor the subject line contained detailed
member information such as diagnoses, test results or financial
information."
WellPoint is listed as a customer on the website of direct
marketing firm ExactTarget, a unit of Salesforce.com. A
Salesforce spokesperson declined to comment on the glitch.
There have been hundreds of data breaches and email glitches
in the healthcare industry in recent years, including the
hacking of national hospital operator Community Health Systems
this spring which affected 4.5 million people.
Technology experts have warned that the healthcare industry is
at risk because of aging technology.
According to the government maintained database of HIPAA
violations reported by companies, WellPoint had a large breach
in November of 2009. A year later, the company warned 470,000
people who had applied for health insurance that a security
glitch may have exposed their information online.
(Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Bernard Orr)