WellPoint says exchange premiums rates to rise in double digits

March 21 A top WellPoint Inc executive said on Friday during an investor conference that he expects double digit rate increases in premiums for 2015 public exchange plans.

WellPoint commercial division head Ken Goulet said that the insurer is finalizing its number for the trend in medical spending and expects a "slight uptick" in 2015.

He also said that premium rates would increase because some government payments that are part of the public exchange program created under the Affordable Care Act will decrease in 2015 compared with 2014. (Reporting by Caroline Humer, Editing by Franklin Paul)