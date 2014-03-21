WellPoint says exchange premiums rates to rise in double digits

March 21 A top WellPoint Inc executive
said on Friday during an investor conference that he expects
double digit rate increases in premiums for 2015 public exchange
plans.
WellPoint commercial division head Ken Goulet said that the
insurer is finalizing its number for the trend in medical
spending and expects a "slight uptick" in 2015.
He also said that premium rates would increase because some
government payments that are part of the public exchange program
created under the Affordable Care Act will decrease in 2015
compared with 2014.
(Reporting by Caroline Humer, Editing by Franklin Paul)