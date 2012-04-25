WellPoint raises outlook as profit tops views

BRIEF-North American Palladium sees 2017 production of between 180,000 and 190,000 ounces of palladium
* North American Palladium announces year end 2016 results and 2017 guidance
April 25 WellPoint Inc posted a decline in profit as membership fell, but the health insurer's results topped Wall Street's target and the company raised its outlook.
The No. 2 health insurer by market value said net income fell to $856.5 million, or $2.53 per share, from $926.6 million, or $2.44 per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, earnings per share of $2.34 topped the average estimate of analysts by 7 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
* North American Palladium announces year end 2016 results and 2017 guidance
* Conditionally calls 8-5/8 pct senior secured notes for redemption
* Asia ex-Japan, Nikkei slip after Wall Street's mixed performance