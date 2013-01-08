Wellpoint says 2013 will be relatively stable vs 2012

GLOBAL-MARKETS-U.S. stocks rise with oil futures, investors await earnings
* Oil up 1 pct as Syria, Libya oilfield shutdown support prices
Jan 8 Insurer Wellpoint Inc. on Tuesday said that it expected 2013 adjusted profit to be "relatively stable" compared with 2012 and that it would buy back more shares, leading to moderate growth on a per share basis.
For 2012, the health insurer said that it expects to report adjusted 2012 net income near the high end or slightly above its prior guidance for a range of of $7.30 to $7.40 per share, excluding items.
The company said that due to a favorable tax gain, its 2012 net earnings would be more than the $7.37 to $7.47 range it had previously foreseen.
Analysts had expected adjusted 2012 earnings of $7.46 per share and 2013 earnings of $8.01 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Wellpoint made the disclosure in a regulatory filing and is due to present later on Tuesday at the JP Morgan Healthcare conference.
KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia, April 10 Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia has shortlisted companies for its solar and wind power projects, as part of the first round of its renewable energy initiative, the energy ministry said on Monday.
April 10 AT&T Inc said on Monday it would buy Straight Path Communications Inc, a holder of licenses to wireless spectrum, for $1.25 billion in an all-stock deal as it aims to accumulate the airwaves it needs for a next generation network.