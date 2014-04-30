WellPoint CEO says to add more than 600,000 exchange customers

April 30 WellPoint Inc. Chief Executive
Officer Joseph Swedish said on Wednesday that the company
expects to add more than 600,000 new members through the
individual health insurance exchanges this year created under
President Barack Obama's healthcare reform law.
Swedish said during a conference call with analysts that he
believes the new customers who signed up for these plans were
within the company's expectations based on general
characteristics like age, and that WellPoint's premium pricing
was in line with their profiles.
Enrollment has closed for the exchanges but there are
special exceptions that allow people to enroll past the cut-off
date.
(Reporting by Caroline Humer, Editing by Franklin Paul)