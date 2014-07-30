版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 7月 30日 星期三 21:25 BJT

WellPoint says exchange business costs are as planned

July 30 WellPoint Inc Chief Financial Officer Wayne DeVeydt said on Wednesday the costs for new exchange customers were tracking within the company's expectations and are covered by the premium prices it has charged in 2014.

The company still expects profit margins on the new exchange business of 3 percent to 5 percent. DeVeydt said the company may need to pay into the pool of money this year that will be available to insurance companies in order to balance their risk of participating in the new exchanges.

The exchanges were created under President Barack Obama's national healthcare reform law and coverage began on Jan. 1, 2014. (Reporting by Caroline Humer)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐