WellPoint says second-quarter profit rose, raises 2013 outlook

July 24 WellPoint Inc said on Wednesday that its second-quarter profit rose, helped by its employer-based insurance business and improvements in its Medicaid operations after the purchase of Amerigroup in December.

The second-largest U.S. insurer raised its full-year earnings forecast to at least $8 per share, up from the $7.75 it had affirmed in June.

It said net income rose to $800.1 million, or $2.64 per share, for the quarter. A year ago, it reported net income of $643.6 million, or $1.94 per share.