版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 7月 24日 星期三 18:11 BJT

WellPoint says second-quarter profit rose, raises 2013 outlook

July 24 WellPoint Inc said on Wednesday that its second-quarter profit rose, helped by its employer-based insurance business and improvements in its Medicaid operations after the purchase of Amerigroup in December.

The second-largest U.S. insurer raised its full-year earnings forecast to at least $8 per share, up from the $7.75 it had affirmed in June.

It said net income rose to $800.1 million, or $2.64 per share, for the quarter. A year ago, it reported net income of $643.6 million, or $1.94 per share.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐