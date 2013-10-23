版本:
WellPoint net profit falls but beats analysts' expectations

Oct 23 WellPoint Inc said on Wednesday that third-quarter net income fell as costs rose due to investments for growth opportunities and increased compensation.

The company beat analysts' expectations for quarterly earnings excluding favorable tax benefits and net investment gains. It said that it had earnings of $2.10 per share in the quarter, up from $2.09 a year earlier.

Analysts were expecting a profit of $1.82 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
