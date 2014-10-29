UPDATE 5-WellPoint beats Wall St forecast as medical costs stay low

(Adds more analyst comments, paragraphs 4-6)
By Caroline Humer
Oct 29 U.S. health insurer WellPoint Inc
on Wednesday reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit as
its medical costs stayed low, and it forecast continued earnings
growth in 2015.
Investors are closely watching third-quarter medical cost
trends for indications that years of restrained spending on care
have begun to end.
WellPoint shares gained 2 percent to $122.37 on Wednesday
after losing ground on Tuesday when rival Aetna Inc said
it was seeing higher costs in some areas and raised its outlook
for medical spending.
Some hospitals have said customers are having more
procedures because of a turn in the economy, while others have
cited new insurance and Medicaid plans offered under President
Barack Obama's national healthcare reform law.
Even though the hospitals are reporting a rise in patient
volumes, results from UnitedHealth Group Inc, WellPoint and
Aetna still indicate a low trend of per person use, Jefferies &
Co analyst David Windley said. Aetna's report of unexpected
costs was related to one business with specific issues, he said.
"I think we have to conclude that most if not all of the
utilization volume improvement that we are seeing is a result of
more people in the system and only a very small minority of it
is people in the system using medical services more than they
used to," Windley said.
WellPoint, which operates Blue Cross Blue Shield plans in 14
states, said it had spent 82.5 percent of premiums on medical
claims, down from 84.9 percent a year earlier.
The company also said it still expected medical costs to
rise about 6.5 percent this year. For next year, it is assuming
the rate will increase, like Aetna.
"We're comfortable with our 6.5 percent for this year, plus
or minus 50 basis points in the bias to the low end, but we're
pricing for a level higher than that as we go into next year for
core medical trend," Chief Financial Officer Wayne Deveydt said
during a conference call with analysts.
WellPoint raised its earnings-per-share outlook for 2014
to $8.75 to $8.85, above analysts' expectations of $8.72 and
looking to 2015, said analysts expectations of earnings of $9.15
to $9.30 per share were "reasonable placeholders."
WellPoint reported a third-quarter net profit of $630.9
million, or $2.22 per share, compared with $656.2 million, or
$2.16 per share, a year earlier. Revenue rose to $18.6 billion
from $17.9 billion.
The company said earnings excluding losses and gains on
investments and asset write-downs were $2.36 per share, up 12
percent from a year earlier. Analysts were expecting $2.27,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company had 37.5 million members at the end of the
quarter, up 2 million from a year earlier. It added 259,000 new
members during the quarter, primarily due to Medicaid and group
plan growth.
(Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn, W Simon
and David Gregorio)