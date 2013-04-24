WellPoint says first-quarter profit rises, raises 2013 outlook

April 24 WellPoint Inc, the second-largest U.S. health insurer, said on Wednesday that its first-quarter profit rose, helped by the acquisition of Amerigroup in December, and it raised its 2013 earnings outlook to reflect better performance.

WellPoint reported a profit of $885.2 million, or $2.89 per share, up from $856.5 million, or $2.53 per share, a year earlier. It now expects 2013 net income earnings of at least $7.75 per share.