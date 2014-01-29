WellPoint says quarterly profit fell, issues low 2014 outlook

Jan 29 WellPoint, the second-largest U.S. health insurer, on Wednesday reported a lower quarterly profit as it took a charge for the sale of its contact lens business, and it said 2014 earnings would also decline.

The company forecast earnings of at least $8 per share in 2014, representing a likely drop from the $8.52 it earned in 2013 before special items. Analysts on average were expecting 2014 earnings to fall to $8.39 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.