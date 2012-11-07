WellPoint profit tops estimates on lower costs

MOVES-Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Sycomore, Commerzbank, J. Safra Sarasin
Feb 23 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
Nov 7 WellPoint Inc's quarterly profit beat analysts' expectations due to lower costs and the health insurer reiterated its full-year earnings forecast.
Net income rose to $691.2 million, or $2.15 per share, in the third quarter, from $683.2 million, or $1.90 per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned $2.09 per share.
Analysts' on average expected earnings of $1.84, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Feb 23 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
* Hanlon - Announced a new agreement with Morningstar Inc for Morningstar's ByAllAccounts on Hanlon's Wealth Platform Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q4 revenue $4.7 million versus $4.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: