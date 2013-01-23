版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 23日 星期三 22:07 BJT

BRIEF-WellPoint 'prudent' 2013 outlook includes Amerigroup costs

Jan 23 WellPoint Inc : * Says 'prudent' 2013 outlook includes costs of Amerigroup integration and $300

million in investment * Says medical services use "moderated" in the second half of 2012 * Sees 2013 uncertainty about flu, sequestration, medical use and health care

reform * Says expects to name new CEO in first quarter, provides no details on search

