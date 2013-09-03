ON THE MOVE-Wells Fargo hires advisers from UBS, Morgan Stanley

Sept 3 Wells Fargo & Co's U.S. brokerage
has expanded its private client group with veteran advisers from
rival firms Morgan Stanley Wealth Management and UBS Wealth
Management Americas.
In Florida, adviser Lou Walsh joined Wells' Jacksonville
office from UBS AG's U.S. brokerage division,
where he managed $287 million in client assets. Walsh moved in
late July and now reports to complex manager Joe Bruno.
In New Jersey, adviser Eric Zakarin joined Wells' Westfield
office from Morgan Stanley's wealth division, where he
managed $183 million in client assets. Zakarin moved to Wells in
July after 26 years in the advising industry. He now reports to
complex manager Bill Drake.
In New York, advisers Courtenay Hathcock, Frederick
Rossetter and William "Bill" Black moved to Wells from UBS,
where they managed $418 million in client assets. They joined
Wells' New York-Penn Center branch in Manhattan and report to
branch manager Ted Geller at Wells.
Wells Fargo Advisors, based in St. Louis, is the
third-largest U.S. brokerage, following Morgan Stanley Wealth
Management and Bank of America Corp's Merrill Lynch. UBS Wealth
Management Americas ranks fourth. The four firms often vie for
the same pool of top advisers.
Morgan Stanley confirmed the departure but declined to
comment further. UBS did not immediately return a request for
comment.