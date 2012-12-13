Wells Fargo Advisors tweaks comp plan up and down

* Monthly target for 50 pct payout rises to $12,000
* New client acquisition award can net up to $100,000
* Basic payout grid remains unchanged, like competitors
By Jed Horowitz
NEW YORK, Dec 13 Wells Fargo Advisors, which
boasts the simplest pay structure among major broker-dealers,
has raised the target on the revenue its brokers must generate
to qualify for its 50 percent payout next year. As a sweetener,
it added a bonus for gathering new clients and assets.
The unit of banking giant Wells Fargo & Co unveiled
its 2013 pay plan to advisers on Wednesday. It raises the top
payout hurdle to $12,000 a month from $11,000 this year, a
spokeswoman confirmed on Thursday. Wells's 10,900 branch brokers
will still receive an average of 22 percent of the total revenue
they produce on any amount up to $12,000.
Wells also inched up the 50 percent payout goal last year.
Rival firms such as Bank of America's Merrill Lynch
and Morgan Stanley require a much higher production goal
before their advisers can retain close to 50 percent of the
revenue they generate. They also have many more breakout
percentages up to the highest level.
The 2013 Wells plan, however, mirrors those disclosed over
the past week by Merrill, Morgan Stanley and UBS AG's
U.S. broker-dealer in making only minor changes
to the base compensation plan. The firms, engaged in a fierce
recruiting battle for top brokers, do not want to create
motivation for advisers to jump ship.
To stabilize their broker base, the firms have been making
it easier for advisers to get quicker access to deferred stock
and cash plans by introducing interest-free loans against the
plans that are forgiven if they stay a certain number of years.
Wells's 2013 twist is a new loan-and-bonus structure for
adding either key client households with over $250,000 of assets
or bringing in a core amount of net new assets from existing or
new clients. Those choosing the "key household" method can get
upfront cash of as much as $100,000, the largest potential award
Wells has ever offered, according to Erica Van Ross, the Wells
spokeswoman. She did not specify the number of new accounts
needed for an adviser to qualify for the top award.
The maximum bonus for hitting new asset targets is $40,000.
Several of Wells' rivals offered specific inducements this
year for selling loans and other products that create regular
fee payments unrelated to client trading. Wells includes some
product-related inducements in its long-term deferred
compensation program but did not make major changes this year.
"They are all implementing behavioral-based bonuses and
somewhat reducing some standard plans to finance them," Andy
Tasnady, a Long Island-based consultant on financial adviser
compensation, said of the 2013 brokerage plans.
"Wells took some money out of their lending and financial
planning incentive pool to reward new account and new asset
growth."