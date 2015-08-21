Wells Fargo plans to hire investment bankers

Aug 21 Wells Fargo & Co is looking to
make selective hires in investment banking while it has pared
back in another group in its securities division.
The bank would like to add a few investment bankers in
equities underwriting, as well as others who call on technology
and healthcare sector companies, according to a person familiar
with the matter.
Wells Fargo has roughly 70 investment bankers covering the
technology sector, with roughly 30 on the West Coast and 40 on
the East Coast. The size of the healthcare and equities
businesses could not be determined.
Separately, the bank recently laid off seven people based in
Charlotte, North Carolina who worked in the asset backed finance
division, according to a separate source.
Both asset backed finance and investment banking are part of
Wells Fargo Securities, which in turn is part of Wells Fargo's
wholesale banking business. Wholesale banking had 36,000
employees and accounted for 28 percent of company-wide revenues
in 2014.
Wells Fargo is a relatively small player in investment
banking compared to other U.S. banking giants JPMorgan Chase &
Co , Citigroup Inc and Bank of America Corp
.
Investment banking accounted for $1.8 billion in revenues in
2014, or 7.6 percent of the $23.5 billion in wholesale banking
revenues. Those figures have grown since 2012, when investment
banking revenues were $1.34 billion, or 5.6 percent of $24.1
billion in wholesale banking revenues at Wells Fargo.
(Reporting by Dan Freed; Editing by Frances Kerry)