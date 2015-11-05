版本:
Wells Fargo to pay $81.6 mln in mortgage-related settlement

WASHINGTON Nov 5 Wells Fargo Bank will pay $81.6 million in a settlement with the U.S. Justice Department over allegations it failed to provide homeowners with legally required notices, denying them the ability to challenge the accuracy of mortgage payments.

The Justice Department in a statement on Thursday said the settlement funds would go out to homeowners who were in bankruptcy between Dec. 1, 2011, and March 31, 2015. (Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by Susan Heavey)

