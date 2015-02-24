REFILE-Wells Fargo expands metals business with London desk-sources

(Refiles to clarify Cuoco's previous role)
By Silvia Antonioli
LONDON Feb 24 Wells Fargo Securities will open
a metals desk in London in a push into the sector as other
larger players have bowed out due to regulatory pressures and
thinning margins, sources said.
The U.S. bank, which already trades base metals from New
York, will open the metals desk in London in the next few weeks.
It has hired Michael Cuoco, previously with Swiss bank Credit
Suisse, to head the metals business in Europe, the
Middle East and Africa.
At Credit Suisse Cuoco was mainly involved in base and
precious metals but also focused on iron ore, dry freight, coal
and minor metals.
"Wells Fargo Securities continues to develop its platform in
Europe to meet the financial needs of our clients," the bank
said after confirming the new hire in London.
Wells Fargo has applied for Category 2 membership of the
London Metal Exchange, giving it electronic and telephone
trading rights, but not open-outcry "ring" trading, the sources
added.
Other banks and brokers have retreated from metals trading
due to tougher regulation and falling profitability after a
plunge in commodities prices.
Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan
and Barclays are among those to have exited or
significantly downsized their activities in commodities.
Wells Fargo, grew its metals business by hiring Janet
Mirasola from Chicago-based brokerage RJ O'Brien & Associates in
2013 as a managing director. In 2014 the bank took on Randy
North and Annie Yung to its metals team and hired Eric Milhoua
and Daniel Raab to develop its commodity index business.
