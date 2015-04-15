版本:
MOVES-Wells Fargo names Erick Strati South Florida commercial banking vice president

April 15 Financial group Wells Fargo & Co said it appointed Erick Strati regional vice president of commercial banking for South Florida.

Strati, a 17-year company veteran, previously served as senior relationship manager for commercial banking, South Florida, Wells Fargo said. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru)
