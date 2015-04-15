版本:
2015年 4月 15日

MOVES-Wells Fargo names Guy Fuchs COO of asset-based lending business

April 15 Wells Fargo & Co appointed Guy Fuchs president and chief operating officer at Wells Fargo Capital Finance, the bank's asset-based lending unit, effective immediately.

Fuchs joined Wells Fargo in 2001 and most recently served as executive vice president and head of the corporate finance group at Wells Fargo Capital Finance.

Prior to joining Wells Fargo, he held various roles at GE Capital and CIT Group. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru)
