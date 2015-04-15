MOVES-Wells Fargo names Guy Fuchs COO of asset-based lending business

BRIEF-Jones Lang Lasalle reports Q1 earnings per share $0.24
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
April 15 Wells Fargo & Co appointed Guy Fuchs president and chief operating officer at Wells Fargo Capital Finance, the bank's asset-based lending unit, effective immediately.
Fuchs joined Wells Fargo in 2001 and most recently served as executive vice president and head of the corporate finance group at Wells Fargo Capital Finance.
Prior to joining Wells Fargo, he held various roles at GE Capital and CIT Group. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru)
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* On May 4, 2017 subsidiary amended and restated its existing asset-backed revolving debt facility - SEC filing
May 5 TransCanada Corp's quarterly profit more than doubled, as Canada's No. 2 pipeline operator incurred lower charges.