ON THE MOVE-Wells Fargo FiNet adds six new brokers

Nov 12 Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network
(FiNet), which caters to independent financial practices, said
it added six new advisers, who together managed $329 million in
assets under management.
Steve Marchel, Tracy Santoro and Dan Campbell, formerly with
Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, opened an independent practice with
FiNet in New Jersey, Wells Fargo's wealth management division
said.
Martin Robbins, formerly with First Command Financial
Planning Inc, also opened an independent practice with FiNet in
Rochester, New York, the unit added.
Will Haase, who was previously with Edward Jones, has joined
an existing FiNet practice in Cincinnati; and Carrie Turcotte,
formerly with LPL Financial LLC, has joined RiverCrest Wealth
Advisors in Chattanooga, Tennessee, the unit said.
(Reporting by Krishna Chaithanya in Bengaluru)