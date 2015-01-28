MOVES-Wells Fargo appoints three division managers in Southern California

Jan 28 Wells Fargo Commercial Banking, part of Wells Fargo & Co, named three division managers to lead its commercial banking operations across Southern California.

Samantha Jones will serve as commercial banking division manager for Orange County and San Diego region.

Steve Sloan will become commercial banking division manager for the Southern California coastal region.

Stender Sweeney will be division manager for Wells Fargo's Los Angeles Metro Commercial banking division.

All three become executive vice presidents.

The appointments follow the promotions of John Manning, longtime head of commercial banking in Los Angeles, who now leads the group's growth in the eastern United States; and John Adams, who led commercial banking in Northern California and the Pacific Northwest, who is now responsible for the Western United States.