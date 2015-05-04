版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 5月 4日 星期一 22:53 BJT

MOVES-Wells Fargo names Kyle Hranicky chief of corporate banking group

May 4 Wells Fargo & Co said it appointed Kyle Hranicky chief of its corporate banking group.

He succeeds Mike Johnson, who will retire by June 30 after spending 32 years with the bank.

In his new job, Hranicky will oversee a group that makes loans and provides asset, treasury and risk management services to corporate clients, Wells Fargo said in a statement. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐