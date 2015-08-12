UPDATE 1-MOVES-Wells Fargo mortgage head Michael Heid to retire

(Rewrites, adds background about Heid, detail about bank's
By Dan Freed
Aug 12 Wells Fargo & Co, the largest
U.S. mortgage lender, on Wednesday said its home lending chief
Michael Heid is retiring.
The 58-year-old will be succeeded by Franklin Codel on
October 1. Codel, 50, is currently head of mortgage production.
Heid oversees one of Wells Fargo's biggest businesses,
responsible for nearly 8 percent of the bank's 2014 revenue.
Wells Fargo's share of the mortgage market fell to 13
percent in the first quarter from 16 percent in 2014 and 30
percent in 2012. Lenders that are not banks, like Quicken
Financial Inc, have been grabbing market share.
Heid has helped lead the business for the past 11 years and
was its overall chief for the past four. He reports to Avid
Modjtabai, senior executive vice president and head of Wells
Fargo's Consumer Lending Group. Heid is a member of a 13-person
Operating Committee at Wells Fargo, along with CEO John Stumpf,
CFO John Shrewsberry, and other administrative and business unit
heads.
Codel will also report to Modjtabai, but a spokeswoman said
he will not replace Heid on the operating committee.
Making loans accounts for just half of mortgage banking
revenues at Wells Fargo, with mortgage servicing - collecting
mortgage payments and foreclosing on homes - accounting for the
other half.
