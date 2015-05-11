ON THE MOVE-Wells Fargo Advisors hires four advisers from Morgan Stanley

May 11 Wells Fargo Advisors, the brokerage unit
of Wells Fargo & Co, said it hired four advisers from
Morgan Stanley.
Munther "Mike" Abdallah and Rick Sofiak, who managed more
than $100 million in client assets, joined as first vice
president-investments at the company's Orland Park, Illinois
office. Abdallah and Sofiak together have about 50 years of
industry experience.
Lee Turmail and Jesse Miles, who managed more than $120
million in client assets, joined in Boca Raton.
Morgan Stanley was not immediately available to confirm the
appointments.
(Reporting by Avik Das in Bengaluru)