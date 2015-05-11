ON THE MOVE-Wells Fargo Advisors hires four advisers from Morgan Stanley

May 11 Wells Fargo Advisors, the brokerage unit of Wells Fargo & Co, said it hired four advisers from Morgan Stanley.

Munther "Mike" Abdallah and Rick Sofiak, who managed more than $100 million in client assets, joined as first vice president-investments at the company's Orland Park, Illinois office. Abdallah and Sofiak together have about 50 years of industry experience.

Lee Turmail and Jesse Miles, who managed more than $120 million in client assets, joined in Boca Raton.

Morgan Stanley was not immediately available to confirm the appointments. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bengaluru)