Wells Fargo profit rises slightly

BRIEF-ARES Management LP says qtrly GAAP loss per common unit of $0.58
Jan 14 Wells Fargo & Co, the biggest U.S. mortgage lender, reported a slight increase in quarterly profit as net interest income rose.
Net income applicable to the bank's common shareholders rose to $5.38 billion, or $1.02 per share, in the fourth quarter from $5.37 billion, or $1.00 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* BMC Stock Holdings Inc Announces 2017 first quarter results
* Haemonetics Corp- fourth quarter fiscal 2017 revenue of $228.1 million, down 6pct compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2016