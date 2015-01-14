版本:
Wells Fargo profit rises slightly

Jan 14 Wells Fargo & Co, the biggest U.S. mortgage lender, reported a slight increase in quarterly profit as net interest income rose.

Net income applicable to the bank's common shareholders rose to $5.38 billion, or $1.02 per share, in the fourth quarter from $5.37 billion, or $1.00 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
