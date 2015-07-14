Wells Fargo's wealth sector posts record quarterly profit

NEW YORK, July 14 Wells Fargo Corp's
more than 15,000 brokers marched to their parent's
cross-marketing drum beat in the second quarter, increasing
sales of loans and money-management products to clients, the San
Francisco-based bank said on Tuesday.
The biggest U.S. mortgage lender, which like other banks
urges brokers to sell lending and deposit products, said average
loans among wealth and brokerage clients reached $59.3 billion
during the quarter, up 16 percent from the comparable 2014
period. Credit quality remained strong despite the loan growth,
allowing Wells to withdraw $10 million from its wealth
management loss reserve.
Managed account assets - in mutual funds, outside money
managers and company investment models that brokers suggest for
a fee to clients - grew 6 percent from a year earlier to $434
billion, primarily on new money collected as opposed to market
gains. Banks and brokerage firms generally book more profit and
more predictable results from fee-based accounts than from
traditional commission-paying accounts.
Overall, Wells Fargo's "Wealth, Brokerage and Retirement"
sector, which also includes its private bank and its unit for
administering corporate retirement plans and individual
retirement accounts, reported an 11 percent gain in net income
to a record $602 million from the April-June period of 2014.
Revenue jumped 5 percent, or $189 million, on higher
asset-based fees and interest income, while noninterest expense
grew 3 percent, or $80 million, primarily because of higher
litigation reserves as well as higher commission payments to
brokers.
On a conference call with analysts, Chief Financial Officer
John Shrewsbury said Wells is considering a service to compete
with the growing crop of so-called robo-advisers that use
algorithms to pick portfolios for clients who don't want advice.
The company's brokerage force of 15,151 was unchanged from a
year ago at the end of June.
Staining the upbeat wealth management report was a 1 percent
decline in client assets from this year's first quarter to $1.4
trillion among its brokerage units.
Individual retirement account assets inched up 2 percent to
$365 billion from a year earlier among Wells' wealth businesses
and were flat with this year's first quarter.
Wells Fargo's wealth sector remains its smallest business.
Its $602 million quarterly profit compares with net income of
$3.4 billion in its Community Banking sector and $2.0 billion
from investment banking and trading in its Wholesale Banking
sector.
Overall second-quarter profit at the fourth-biggest U.S bank
fell on higher expenses and sluggish revenue growth.
(Reporting By Jed Horowitz and Elizabeth Dilts)