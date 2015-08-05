Ex-Wells Fargo compliance officer spared penalty in U.S. SEC case

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Aug 5 A former Wells Fargo & Co
compliance officer accused of altering a document sought
by U.S. securities regulators for an insider trading
investigation won the dismissal of her case Wednesday after a
judge ruled against sanctioning her.
Judy Wolf, the compliance officer, was found by an U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission administrative law judge to
have willfully aided and abetted and caused securities law
violations by Wells Fargo.
But SEC Administrative Law Judge Cameron Elliot, who
presided over a trial before the agency's in-house court, ruled
that sanctioning Wolf would create the "misperception" in the
industry that she alone was responsible for the violation.
He noted that Wells Fargo in September 2014 agreed to pay $5
million and admit wrongdoing to resolve charges it did not have
adequate controls in place to prevent an employee from insider
trading.
"Wells Fargo clearly had much deeper and more systemic
problems than one bad apple," Elliot wrote.
A spokeswoman for the SEC declined comment. A lawyer for
Wolf did not respond to a request for comment, nor did a
spokesman for Wells Fargo.
According to the SEC, in 2010, Wolf, then at Wells Fargo
Advisors LLC, closed an internal review of a Brazil-based
broker's trading in Burger King with no findings.
The broker, Waldyr Da Silva Prado Neto, was subsequently
charged in criminal and civil proceedings with trading illegally
in Burger King securities before the $3.26 billion buyout of the
fast-food chain by private equity firm 3G Capital Partners.
After the SEC charged Prado in 2012, Wolf changed a document
to make it appear as if she had performed a more thorough
review, the agency said.
The SEC said its staff spotted the alteration after Wells
Fargo provided the document as part of the commission's
investigation. Wolf initially denied changing it, but later
testified she had done so, the SEC said.
Federal prosecutors in Manhattan charged Prado and Igor
Cornelsen, a banker and fellow Brazilian, in January 2014,
saying the men made respective profits of $1.68 million and
$175,000 trading ahead of the deal's announcement.
Neither Prado nor Cornelsen have appeared in U.S. court to
face the criminal charges.
Cornelson agreed in 2012 to pay $5.1 million to settle
earlier SEC charges. The agency obtained a $5.63 million default
judgment against Prado in January 2014.
The case is In the Matter of Judy K. Wolf, U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission, Administrative Proceeding No. 3-16195.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Diane Craft)