Wells Fargo starts settlement talks in U.S. mortgage insurance case

NEW YORK Nov 5 Wells Fargo & Co said on Wednesday it has entered discussions with the U.S. government about resolving allegations that the bank submitted ineligible mortgages to a federal insurance program.

The San Francisco-based bank disclosed the talks in a quarterly filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. (Editing by James Dalgleish)
