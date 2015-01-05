ON THE MOVE-Wells Fargo hires three California brokers from Morgan Stanley, UBS

NEW YORK Jan 5 Among a handful of hires that
securities brokerages made in late 2014, Wells Fargo Advisors
said Monday it recruited three brokers in California
away from rival firms Morgan Stanley and UBS Wealth
Management Americas where the brokers had managed $365
million in combined client assets.
Partners Dennis Shapses and David Cuellar, brokers who
specialize in personal retirement planning, joined Wells Fargo
in November in Palo Alto, California. Shapses and Cuellar had
worked at Morgan Stanley since 2009, where they managed $240
million in assets.
Shamir Moussavi joined Wells Fargo on Dec. 5 in Pleasanton,
California, from UBS, where he had managed $125 million in
client assets. Moussavi, who joined UBS in 2008, has 16 years of
industry experience.
A Morgan Stanley spokeswoman confirmed the two left the
firm, but declined to comment further. A UBS spokesman said the
firm does not comment on advisers' departures.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)