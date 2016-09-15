UPDATE 1-Wells Fargo shareholders seek changes after accounts scandal

(Recasts and adds details on resolution, past debates)
By Ross Kerber
BOSTON, Sept 15 Activist shareholders of Well
Fargo & Co said on Thursday they had filed resolutions raising
the prospect of deep changes at the bank in the wake of a fake
accounts scandal that has knocked billions of dollars off the
institution's market capitalization.
Investor Bart Naylor, who works for Public Citizen, the
consumer advocacy group in Washington, called for Wells Fargo
directors to study "whether the divestiture of all non-core
banking business segments would enhance shareholder value, and
whether it should divide into a number of independent firms."
Naylor has submitted similar resolutions in prior years but
received little support, such as at JPMorgan where the idea was
backed by just 3 percent of shares cast last May.
In addition, activist investor Needmor Fund said it filed a
shareholder resolution calling on the San Francisco-based bank
to split the roles of chairman and chief executive, saying
management needs strong oversight from the board "in light of
the recent scandal."
Wells Fargo representatives did not immediately comment on
the measures.
The bank's agreement last week to pay $190 million to settle
claims it created roughly 2 million accounts that customers did
not want has shaken investors, with the bank's stock falling
about 7.5 percent, cutting its market capitalization by some $19
billion.
The resolutions, meanwhile, have rehashed issues that have
been hard-fought between investors and executives at other big
banks coming out of the financial crisis, battles that to date
Wells Fargo had largely sidestepped.
"The financial crisis that began in 2008 underscored
potential weaknesses in the practices of large, inter-connected
financial institutions such as Wells Fargo," reads the support
statement on one of the resolutions.
The resolution filed by Needmor Fund of Toledo, which said
it owns 2,225 Wells Fargo shares, calls for the split in
management roles to "be phased in for the next CEO transition."
The bank defeated a similar resolution to split the jobs,
both of which are currently held by John Stumpf, at its last
annual meeting in April in Scottsdale, Arizona. Only 17 percent
of votes were cast in support of the resolution.
Shareholder activist John Chevedden, who lives in Southern
California, on Thursday called on the bank to hold its next
annual meeting in the spring of 2017 in San Francisco even
though it would probably draw more protesters, critical
shareholders and media attention.
Despite the possible unwanted attention, Chevedden said,
Wells Fargo should "face the music."
(Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by Alan Crosby)