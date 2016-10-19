版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 20日 星期四 05:20 BJT

California launches criminal probe into Wells Fargo account scandal

WASHINGTON Oct 19 The California Attorney General's Office has launched a criminal investigation into Wells Fargo over allegations it opened millions of unauthorized customer accounts and credit cards, according to a seizure warrant seen by Reuters.

Attorney General Kamala Harris authorized a seizure warrant against the bank seeking customer records and other documents, saying there is probable cause to believe the bank committed felonies. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Chris Reese)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐