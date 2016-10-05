Chicago suspends Wells Fargo from city business for a year

BRIEF-Warner Bros. says "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" crossed $800 million mark
* "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" has crossed $800 million mark at worldwide box office Source text for Eikon:
CHICAGO Oct 5 The Chicago City Council on Wednesday approved a one-year suspension for Wells Fargo & Co from city business in the wake of its phony accounts scandal.
The ban includes bond underwriting, brokerage, trustee and other services the bank has provided to Chicago in the past.
* CEO Robert A. Iger's 2016 total compensation was $43.9 million versus $44.9 million in 2015 - SEC filing
* Concho Resources Inc files to say selling stockholder may offer to sell up to 2.2 million shares of co at $133.72 per share - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2jGfbwB) Further company coverage: