Chicago suspends Wells Fargo from city business for a year

CHICAGO Oct 5 The Chicago City Council on Wednesday approved a one-year suspension for Wells Fargo & Co from city business in the wake of its phony accounts scandal.

The ban includes bond underwriting, brokerage, trustee and other services the bank has provided to Chicago in the past.

(Reporting by Karen Pierog and Dave McKinney; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

