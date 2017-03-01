More Wells Fargo customers may be affected by sales scandal -filing

BRIEF-Emerson Electric sees 2018 consolidated sales growth of about 9 to 10 pct
* Emerson Electric Co sees restructuring of about $100 million in 2018 and 2019 related to acquisition of Pentair's Valves and Controls business
March 1 More Wells Fargo & Co customers may have been impacted by a sales scandal than previously believed, the U.S. lender said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.
Wells had previously estimated that up to 2 million customers may have had accounts opened in their names without authorization. As part of an expanded review of affected customers, Wells said in its annual 10-K filing that there could be "an increase in the identified number of potentially impacted customers." (Reporting by Dan Freed in New York; Editing by Lauren Tara LaCapra and Frances Kerry)
* Issues DowDuPont board must consider post deal-close include capital structure, optimal cost of capital - presentation
May 24 Democrats on a U.S. of House of Representatives panel have asked Deutsche Bank to provide information on whether any accounts connected to President Donald Trump have ties to Russia, adding another dimension to probes into connections between Moscow and Trump.