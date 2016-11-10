Wells Fargo CEO says bank changing handling of whistleblower complaints

Nov 10 Wells Fargo & Co Chief Executive
Officer Tim Sloan told workers on Thursday the bank was changing
the handling of whistleblower complaints after allegations it
retaliated against employees who called an ethics hotline to
report sales abuses.
Sloan announced the change to a gathering of about 2,000
employees in Des Moines, Iowa, as part of a "conversations tour"
he and other executives are making to try to restore employee
morale following the bank's recent sales practices scandal.
Sloan, who took over as CEO of San Francisco-based Wells
Fargo last month, did not detail how whistleblower complaints
will now be handled, but said the bank was also reviewing
allegations of retaliation against staff.
Wells Fargo agreed in September to pay $185 million in
penalties and $5 million to customers after revelations its
staff opened up to 2 million deposit and credit-card accounts in
customers' names without their permission to meet internal sales
goals.
Some former employees have said they were fired after they
called an internal company ethics line to report the misconduct.
"We've found that the majority of cases were handled
appropriately. However, there are some instances where we have
questions so we are doing further investigation of those
matters," Sloan said.
He also spoke of an effort to repair relationships with
customers after the scandal, which has damaged Wells Fargo's
reputation and put Wall Street under renewed scrutiny.
The effort includes contacting thousands of retail and small
business customers, responding to "hundreds of inquiries" from
elected officials and apologizing to hundreds of non-profit
organizations that have partnered with Wells, according to
prepared remarks from Sloan's presentation.
(Reporting by Dan Freed in New York Editing by Carmel Crimmins
and Tom Brown)